Man dies from self-inflicted gun wound in Mitchell hotel

A 36-year-old man died Saturday inside a Mitchell motel room from what appears to be a self-inflicted gunshot wound, authorities said Monday.

At about 11:07 p.m., officers responded to a 911 call from a hotel employee on the 1000 block of Cabela Drive in Mitchell after receiving a report of a man who shot himself, according to the Mitchell Department of Public Safety.

After investigating, authorities determined the man died after shooting himself in the head inside his motel room, which he was sharing with two other adults. No one else was injured.

Police are declining to release the man's name pending notification of his family.

The Davison County Sheriff's Office assisted with the investigation.