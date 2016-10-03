Mitchell PD seeking suspects from Friday night vehicle theft

According to the Mitchell Department of Public Safety, two to three white men allegedly entered a 63-year-old woman's vehicle and stole her luggage, purse, cell phone and other items. The incident occurred at 8:47 p.m. Friday on West 23rd Avenue.

The Mitchell Department of Public Safety said the 63-year-old woman was driving eastbound on West 23rd Avenue when the vehicle behind her flashed their headlights, leading the woman to pull over to the side of the road. Once she pulled over, the other vehicle pulled out in front of her vehicle and two to three white men exited their truck and surrounded the woman's vehicle, according to officials. The suspects then entered the vehicle and allegedly stole various items.

The investigation is ongoing, and anyone with information may contact the Mitchell Police Division at 995-8400 or the Mitchell Area Crime Stoppers at 996-1700.