Officials work the scene of a two-vehicle crash Friday afternoon at the intersection of Highways 37 and 42 near Ethan. (Caitlynn Peetz/Republic)

ETHAN — A Scotland woman is suffering minor injuries after a two-vehicle crash around 3 p.m. Friday near Ethan.

Andrea Forkert, 51, was driving northbound on Highway 37 when she struck 82-year-old Harry Huffman Jr., of Ethan, who was driving southbound at the intersection of Highway 37 and 42, according to the Davison County Sheriff's Office. Huffman was making a left turn into a nearby convenience station when Forkert collided with the rear end of Huffman's van.

Forkert, who was driving a two-door 1996 Chevy Camaro, was taken by private vehicle to Avera Queen of Peace Hospital in Mitchell for minor injuries. Huffman, who was driving a 2001 Chrysler Town and Country van, was uninjured.

Citations for both drivers, who were wearing seat belts, are pending, according to Don Radel, with the Davison County Sheriff's Office.

Huffman was cited for improper turning while Forkert was cited for driving with a suspended license. Estimated damages for Forkert's camaro is about $2,000 and roughly $4,000 for Huffman's vehicle, Radel said.

Other responding departments included the Ethan Fire Department and the Mitchell EMS.