Maricela Diaz is escorted out of the Hanson County Courthouse in Alexandria by Hanson County Sheriff Randy Bartlett after being sentenced for 80 years in this March 2015 photo. Diaz was found guilty in January for the murder and kidnapping of Jasmine Guevara that occurred in 2009. (Matt Gade/Republic)

ABERDEEN — Attorneys representing Maricela Diaz appealed her 80-year prison sentence to the state Supreme Court on Monday, saying the punishment was too harsh for a juvenile who was abused and influenced by her older boyfriend.

On Jan. 15, 2015, Diaz, of Mitchell, was sentenced to 80 years in prison for the murder of Jasmine Guevara in November 2009 by locking Guevara in a vehicle and setting it on fire, alongside Diaz's boyfriend, Alexander Salgado.

Mitchell attorneys Chris Nipe and Doug Dailey delivered oral arguments on Diaz's behalf to the South Dakota Supreme Court at the Johnson Fine Arts Center in Aberdeen. Nipe said prosecutors blamed Diaz, then 15 and now 22 years old, for pursuing a relationship with Salgado, who was in his 20s, which was inappropriate to use as an aggravating factor.

"If a defendant can't use it as a shield, then the prosecution or a trial court cannot use it as a sword against a defendant," Nipe said.

Dailey argued children must be treated differently than adults, as they are more easily influenced and prone to be reckless, therefore, Diaz should not have been tried as an adult.

"The laws, they treat juveniles differently all across the board in exception to these kinds of situations when a juvenile offender is ultimately transferred to adult court."

Assistant Attorney General Paul Swedlund represented the state and said the sentence was fair because Diaz was in control of her situation and will be eligible for parole in 40 years, which is within her life expectancy.

"It is not a de facto life sentence," Swedlund said. "Diaz, at this point, is not ready to enter society."

The Supreme Court will consider the oral arguments and make a decision in the coming months.

Check back with The Daily Republic later for more on Monday's Supreme Court hearing.