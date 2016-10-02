Council to consider $73K lake restoration plan

Green algae flows along the western bank of Lake Mitchell just north of the amphitheater in September. (Matt Gade/Republic)

One month after tabling the vote on a $73,725 preliminary lake restoration plan, the council will get another look at the proposal at its 6:30 p.m. meeting on Monday in City Hall.

The plan was proposed by Omaha-based water resource specialist Fyra Engineering and recommended by the Lake Mitchell Advisory Committee. If approved, the city of Mitchell would owe Fyra $70,725, as the city already paid for a $3,000 portion of the study earlier this year to sample the soil at the bottom of the lake.

The study first faced a City Council vote in early September, but several council members said they heard overwhelmingly negative reaction to the plan. A public forum was later held to educate the public on the specifics of Fyra's plan to reduce the algae in Lake Mitchell.

If approved on Monday, the city will pay for the three initial phases of lake cleanup, which include a definition of the problems at the lake, data analysis and community-based planning. What Fyra Engineering couldn't predict at the public input forum is the total cost of the full restoration, although one Fyra representative said it could cost millions.

And if the council approves Fyra's plan, it won't be beholden to continuing with Fyra for future phases of the project, according to various discussions during Lake Mitchell Advisory Committee meetings. If the city does move forward with Fyra, the next phase is estimated to cost $100,000 to $300,000 to craft solutions to the algae issues.

The council is set to vote on the lake restoration proposal following 12 other agenda items on Monday.

The City Council will also hear the first reading on an ordinance regarding the "Unreasonable Animal Noise" section of Mitchell City Code.

According to a staff report filed by City Attorney Justin Johnson, the existing ordinance is both "too vague and too specific" to be enforced by officers.

Johnson's report says the rule's reference to the Mitchell City Code's noise control chapter requires officers to collect decibel level readings to determine if an animal is "disturbing the peace and quiet of the city." The updated ordinance would remove the reference to decibel requirements.

Consent agenda

The council will consider approving the following items of the consent agenda:

• City Council minutes from the Sept. 19 and Sept. 23 meetings.

• Minutes from the Sept. 12 Planning Commission and Sept. 19 Traffic Commission meetings.

• The following raffle permits applications: James River Gobblers and National Wild Turkey Federation with the drawing to be held Oct. 23; Trinity Lutheran Church with the drawing to be held Oct. 9; Dakota Wesleyan men's basketball with the drawing to be held Oct. 24; Moose Lodge No. 875 with the drawing to be held when the tickets are sold out; Mitchell Area Safehouse with the drawing to be held Dec.2; and Mitchell Technical Institute SkillsUSA with the drawing to be held Nov. 10.

• Change Order No. 1 to the Paving and Overlay project, adding $62,957.54 to the contract amount to Commercial Asphalt, increasing the contract to $474,031.79.

• Change Order No. 2 for the Sidewalk Schedule A project, adding $9,494.96 to the contract amount, raising the contract to $56,294.

• Set Oct. 17 as the date to consider Blarney's Sports Bar and Grill for a special event liquor license located at the Highland Mall for the Holiday Spirit event, with the proceeds benefitting the Mitchell Area Safehouse.

• Set Oct. 17 as the date for a hearing on the application of Xing Chen, doing business as Tokyo, for a special event liquor license located at 819 E. Spruce St.

• Set Oct. 17 as the date for a hearing on the application of the Mitchell Elks Lodge for a special event liquor license located at the Masonic Lodge for a Nov. 5 wedding.

• Consider $457,317.11 in Section 5311 Funds from the South Dakota Department of Transportation to support Palace Transit.

• Gas and fuel quotations, pay estimates, bills, payroll, salary adjustments, new employee hires and the payment of recurring and other expenses in advance as approved by the finance officer.

Agenda items

The council will consider the following agenda items:

• Call the meeting to order, conduct the Pledge of Allegiance, hear an invocation from Northridge Baptist Church, conduct roll call and hear citizen input.

• Hear an update on local emergency management procedures.

• Entertain a motion to recess and sit as the Board of Adjustment.

• As the Board of Adjustment, set Oct. 17 as the date for the following hearings: A hearing on the application of Roxie Ackman and Brittany Royston for a conditional use permit for a beauty salon at their home located at 718 E. Sixth Ave; A hearing on the application of Sue Burris for a front yard variance of 15 feet versus 25 feet as required for construction of an unenclosed porch at her 210 W. Tenth Ave. residence.

• Reconvene as City Council.

• Consider action to approve a plan from Fyra Engineering for the first three steps in a lake restoration proposal. The request asks for $73,000.

• Consider approval of an easement agreement with James River Property Group LLC, which is seeking an agreement with the city to permit an existing sign to remain on city property located at the northeast corner of First Avenue and Sanborn Boulevard.

• Consider action to approve Resolution No. 3385, for the approval of a plat in Davison County.

• Hold a hearing on a petition to vacate a portion of West 19th Avenue. The hearing will be followed by action on Resolution No. 3386, which would serve as part of a land swap transaction.

• Hold the second reading and consider adoption of Business Improvement District No. 2, which would reinstate a 50 cent per night hotel tax for the Mitchell Sports and Events Authority.

• Hold the first reading on Ordinance No. 2554, which would amend Mitchell City Code 6-1-4(A) regarding Unreasonable Animal Noise.

• Consider action to award a janitorial and housekeeping supply contract to JCL Solutions.

• Consider a motion to enter an executive session to prepare for contract negotiations or negotiating with employees or employee representatives.

• Motion to adjourn.