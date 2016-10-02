Rayne Libis, 9, left, and Paityn Radack, 11, both of Springfield, serve drinks to attendees of a potluck Sunday afternoon at the Springfield Community Center. The event was held as a "thank you" to volunteers and first responders who helped with the cleanup efforts following a storm Sept. 5 that pummeled the town. (Caitlynn Peetz/Republic)

SPRINGFIELD — One month after a storm ravaged Springfield, the community gathered to say "thank you" to those who helped with the aftermath.

On Sunday, the Springfield Chamber of Commerce hosted a community potluck at the Community Center in Springfield, inviting all community members and first responders to attend.

In the early morning hours of Sept. 5, straight-line winds topping 110 mph rolled through the area, destroying four homes and "severely damaging" 12 others, leaving 70 people displaced. The storm pummeled the southeast section of town, uprooting trees, downing power lines and damaging roofs.

The idea for the event was introduced at a Chamber meeting the week after the storm, with the intent to come together again and show support for one another as recovery efforts continue.

"With the outpouring of support the community got, it was overwhelming," Chamber member Kris Carson said. "It was just a small something to as a community to thank the people who came out to help us out."

There was a steady flow of people at the potluck all day, Carson said, and the event was set up to host up to 350 people. People from neighboring communities were invited to attend, too, and food was served by members of the Springfield Fire Department, ambulance service and chamber.

"It was really an easy one to plan and put together," Carson said. "People just brought in food and that was it. It's really nice to see all of the communities come together in this area. We had a lot of outside support."

Springfield Mayor George Heisinger said the potluck was a "great" event, adding that Springfield is well on its way to regaining normalcy.

Heisinger's home was damaged in the storm, and said the final major repair — having the roof replaced — was expected to be done Sunday afternoon.

As other families are still rebuilding and making repairs, Heisinger said eventually, once the major facets of recovery are completed, the city will turn its attention to replanting the trees lost during the storm.

But, on Sunday, Heisinger was thankful for what Springfield has.

"It's just amazing to me to see these people from all of the different towns who came out and helped us," Heisinger said. "It helped it was on Labor Day because people had time. But they donated that time and it's nice to be able to give back in whatever way that we can."