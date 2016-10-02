MHS makes history at Sioux Falls competition

The Mitchell High School Marching Band competes at the 29th Annual Festival of Bands Marching Competition Saturday at Howard Wood Field in Sioux Falls. (Photo Courtesy of Ryan Stahle)

SIOUX FALLS — With a fourth-place finish during the 29th Annual Festival of Bands Marching Competition Saturday, the Mitchell High School Marching Band made history.

Prior to the event at Howard Wood Field in Sioux Falls, the band's best performance at the competition was a seventh-place finish.

On Saturday, MHS placed fourth out of seven schools in the 3A division.

After finals, MHS was ranked fourth overall, placing only behind Marshall, Waseca and Brandon Valley. The competition featured 23 bands from South Dakota, Minnesota, Iowa and Nebraska.

"I am so proud of what these kids have done this year," Band Director Ryan Stahle said. "Every week, they continue to improve. To make finals at Festival of Bands is an honor. To be in the top five is a major accomplishment for this band and I couldn't be more proud of them."

MHS continues its competition season next weekend in Orange City, Iowa, competing in the Dutchmen Field Championships. The MHS Marching Band has won its class at that competition for the past seven years.

The band is staffed by drum advisors Chase Jamison and Mike Sejnoha, color guard advisors Jenna Jamison and Marissa Apts, horn line instructor Bethany Amundson and Stahle as director.