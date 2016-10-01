The Platte Police Department is investigating an incident in which a playground swing was rigged with fishing hooks. (Photo courtesy of the Platte Police Department)

PLATTE — The Platte Police Department is investigating an incident in which a playground swing was rigged with fishing hooks.

At approximately 12:30 p.m. on Saturday, a man was about to place his young granddaughter into a baby swing when he looked inside and noticed there were fishing hooks along the inside of the seat, fastened with fishing line. Four hooks were tied to the swing seat, two on the left side and two on the right.

The incident occurred at the town's South Park, according to the Platte Police Department, and no other swing or equipment was found to be tampered with.

Anyone with information about the incident is encouraged to contact the police department at 337-2144.