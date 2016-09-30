Miner Co. pipeline sites vandalized

The Miner County Sheriff's Office is looking for the person or people responsible for tampering with pipeline equipment.

Either Thursday night or Friday morning, it is believed that somebody removed the oil tanks and hydraulic fluid tank caps from 12 pieces of heavy equipment located in two locations approximately 8 miles northeast of Howard in Miner County, according to Deputy Sheriff Robert Eggert. The caps were left at the scene.

The sheriff's office received the report around 9:30 a.m. Friday.

It is unclear if the suspect or suspects put anything into the tanks or if any additional damage was done, Eggert said.

Michael's Pipeline, contractor for the Dakota Access Pipeline project, owns the equipment.

Eggert said the report follows a vandalism to a pipeline construction site last weekend in Lake County, and the two incidents could be related, but the sheriff's office is unsure, as the investigation is ongoing.

In Lake County, computers, motors and electrical damage totaling more than $20,000 was reported.

No other information was immediately available.