A look at news from around the region, as reported by weekly newspapers:

LOCAL PHARMACIST RECIPIENT OF TOP HONOR: On Sept. 17, Dr. Jim Bregel, head pharmacist at Lewis Drug in Chamberlain, was awarded the South Dakota Hustead Award, the highest honor for any South Dakota pharmacist.

Bregel was publicly recognized at a banquet at his alma mater, South Dakota State University, for the award, commonly referred to as the South Dakota Pharmacist of the Year.

The Hustead Award is in memory of Ted and Dorothy Hustead who founded Wall Drug. Before it was a high-dollar, well-known business, it started as a small drugstore in rural South Dakota.

Bregel has been a pharmacist for 35 years in Chamberlain.

-- The Chamberlain/Oacoma Sun

Lyman County

COUNTY ISSUES NEW BURN BAN ORDINANCE: The Lyman County Commission recently passed a new burn ban ordinance that changes how the county will handle the future determination of a ban against open fires set intentionally to burn a pit or ribble pile during dry conditions.

Now, in the event the National Weather Service declares the grassland fire danger index to be very high or extreme, or issues a red flag warning for any portion of Lyman County, a burn ban will automatically be enacted.

The new ordinance states that individuals wishing to hold a controlled burn must contact that sheriff's office during regular business hours or call the nonemergency number of the Winner dispatch.

In the past, the county commissioners held the responsibility of enacting or rescinding a burn ban, typically from the urging of the emergency management director. Because the commission only meets twice each month, it was not an effective method.

-- Lyman County Herald

Freeman

BOARD RAISES CAPITAL OUTLAY LEVY TO $3: For the first time in decades, the Freeman School District will levy the maximum amount allowed under state law for capital outlay: $3 per $1,000 valuation.

The board voted 4-1 to increase the capital outlay levy from $2,70 to $3 as part of the tax levy request for 2017. The board made the move because the state of South Dakota is expected to cap the capital outlay levy by the year 2021.

Freeman Superintendent Don Hotchkiss said this is another example of the state interfering with a school district's right to operate on their own terms.

The majority of the board agreed making the switch to a $3 levy should happen now, though it may be unpopular among district residents.

-- Freeman Courier