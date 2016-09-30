Thune in Emery, Mitchell on Monday

Sen. John Thune shares a laugh with member of the Scotland Rotary Club Dick Behl during a stop on Thursday at the Recreation Bar in Scotland in July. (Matt Gade/Republic)

On Monday, U.S. Sen. John Thune will be in Emery to address a Bridgewater-Emery student assembly. Thune will then travel to Mitchell to address a civics and an American government class at Mitchell High School before touring and meeting with employees at Muth Electric.

Thune will address an assembly at Bridgewater-Emery Middle/High School in Emery at 10:30 a.m., and at 1 p.m. he will speak to the Civics and American Government classes at Mitchell High School in Mitchell.

A 2:30 p.m. tour of Muth Electric in Mitchell will round out his day.