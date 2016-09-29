For the best graduation rates and post-college salary, students should look to Mitchell Technical Institute, according to recent data published by the U.S. Department of Education.

The DOE released its annual data from its search engine called Scorecard. Scorecard collects information from institutions across the United States on college costs, graduation rates, typical debt levels and post-college earnings.

And in its recently published data, Mitchell Tech was one of the "top technical institutes in South Dakota" for post-college salaries and graduation rates, according to Julie Brookbank, MTI's director of communications.

The average salary of a MTI grad after college is about $37,000 annually, which was the best of the four tech institutes in South Dakota.

The average annual cost of MTI is also one of the lowest in the state against all of the institutions, with an average cost of $10,500. The only two schools lower were Sisseton Wahpeton College in Wahpeton and Oglala Lakota College in Kyle.

"Put those things together and it's a fairly appealing place to get your education," Brookbank said. "We are a great value for the money."

With a graduation rate of 66 percent, Mitchell Tech, which has a fall enrollment of 1,274, placed third in the state against all of South Dakota institutions, including tech schools and four-year colleges. Lake Area Tech and Augustana University were better than MTI, boasting rates of 69 and 67 percent.

"We are very pleased with this year's scorecard," said Mark Wilson, MTI president. "The Department of Education's ranking shows that an MTI education is not only an excellent value, but it literally pays off in the wages that our graduates earn."

Brookbank attributes MTI's high graduation rate to the school's efforts put into retaining students after they enroll. Brookbank said the school has many support services and resources available for student to "help them along the way."

And when graduation nears, Brookbank said staff members work closely with each student to make sure they have the degree and knowledge the need to "enhance their prospects with placement."

"Education as we all know is very expensive and students are looking for ways to lessen that burden by not taking on as much debt," Brookbank said. "It's very important to get a good job after you graduate so you can deal with those expenses."

Brookbank said here in South Dakota, there is a lot of success seen at technical institutes and it shows within the results of the Scorecard.

"The reason we're so pleased is because this really is a highly reputable and highly respected source of information, because this is all the stuff coming out of the federal government," Brookbank said.