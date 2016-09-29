That's the question Anisa Schultz, owner of Potter's Plus Studio, hopes to answer with the first-ever community event titled "What is Art?" taking place from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday on Main Street, Mitchell.

"What is Art?" is the first of its kind in Mitchell, Schultz said, and it will feature interactive activities, vendors, art demonstrations, raku pottery, canvas painting, coloring, crafts, face painting and even a tattoo demonstration.

"We want to open the community up to what kind of art we have here in Mitchell," Schultz said.

Schultz said this event is an opportunity for the Mitchell community members to not only try and create their own art, but also be exposed to all kinds of art.

Admission is free, but event goers who are interested in the interactive activities will have to pay a fee. This includes raku pottery and canvas painting.

Raku pottery is a process in which the pottery is fired at a high temperature for a short amount of time, then moved to a closed container with combustible materials. This causes a reaction in the paint, creating colors and patterns on the surface. Schultz said this is a process few know about, and one she's wanted to introduce to the community.

Attendees can also try canvas painting, choosing between various designs and canvas sizes. Instructors on site will walk painters through painting the canvas.

The day-long event will have an emcee and music throughout, Schultz said. Attendees can also take part in a raffle, with various toys and household items.

Other events such as the face painting and coloring booth will not have a cost, but there will be a good-will donation, Schultz said.

Attendees can also paint their own items at Potter's Plus with "paint 'n take clay pendants." All the supplies are included, those interested just need to pay for the pendant. R&C Craftworks will also have an interactive event where people can paint a pot.

Two nonprofit organizations will be present, Purr 'N Ruff Rescue, and Cruisin' for a Cause, selling items and taking donations. Cruisin' for a Cause will also have a "mini car show," Schultz said.

There will about 25 vendors at the "What is Art?" event ranging from homemade crafts, clothing to accessories, Schultz said. Mitchell Christian School will have food sales, including mini doughnuts.

For Schultz, a Mitchell native who has been planning the event since June, this is just the beginning of "What is Art?" She hopes to make this an annual affair, growing bigger each year and exposing the community to all different kinds of artwork.

"I really want to people to understand that everything, every curve and every line is art," she said. "Maybe next year, we can open it up and make it even bigger."

Along with Potter's Plus Studio, other sponsors of the event include Mitchell Realty, Hardcore Inc., R&C Craftworks, Make it Mine Designs, the Metal Shack, Liquid Designz, the Paintbrush Studio and Einstein's Costume Rental.

So far, Schultz said she's heard a lot of positive feedback and is expecting a decent turnout for Saturday's event.