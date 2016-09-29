Rounds hopes to avoid future temporary spending bills

President Barack Obama signed a 10-week funding bill Thursday morning, but U.S. Sen. Mike Rounds isn't satisfied with the temporary solution to an annual problem.

During a weekly media conference call Thursday, the Republican said he and his fellow freshman GOP senators are preparing to introduce legislation to address what he sees as a flawed federal budget system.

"We know it's not going to be easy to get done, but we intend to introduce legislation that would change the budgeting and appropriations process for Congress," Rounds said.

Rounds said the Senate was fortunate to pass the 10-week continuing resolution to keep the government from shutting down at week's end, but he sees a need to adjust the system that routinely puts the federal government within days of a shutdown.

"I'm optimistic that while it's not going to happen overnight, after 40 years of barely being able to get a budget out in a timely fashion — in fact, it only worked four times the way it was supposed to in 40 years — I think we're finally to the point where they'll be enough in (the) Senate to actually try to make a change."

However, Rounds did not provide specific methods in which the system could be overhauled.

Rounds also maintained his stance that Democrats were fighting the spending bill, which provides $1.1 billion to combat the Zika virus and $500 million to support Louisiana flood victims, to keep the 24 Republicans facing reelection in November from meeting with their constituents.

"There was a considerable attempt to slow everything down to keep those folks there in (Washington) D.C. as long as possible so they wouldn't be back with their constituents at home," Rounds said.

One of the Republican senators on the ballot in November is South Dakota's other senator, John Thune. Thune is seeking his third term in the Senate against Democratic challenger Jay Williams, of Yankton.