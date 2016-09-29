Dakota Discovery to open exhibit: 'The Hunt'

Dakota Discovery Museum in Mitchell has a new exhibit opening soon that appeals to one of the oldest traditions in the country.

The exhibit is divided into three time periods: Pre-Lewis and Clark (before 1804); Lewis and Clark and the Mountain Man Era (1804-1860); and Post-Mountain Man Era (1860-1940).

"This exhibit is a first-time collaborative effort involving Dakota Discovery Museum, Akta Lakota Museum (part of St. Joseph Indian School) in Chamberlain, and Dr. John Mathrole," said Rod Brown, museum manager. "Dixie Thompson is the executive director of Akta Lakota Museum and has graciously provided art, artifacts and expertise. John holds a doctorate in toxicology and has a deep passion for American history, specializing in the Revolutionary War, Lewis and Clark, and the mountain man era. He is also an enrolled member of the Creek Tribe and as an avid re-enactor and has an extensive personal collection of articles associated with Lewis and Clark and mountain men, which he has placed on loan to the museum for the duration of the exhibit."

The exhibit includes paintings, sculptures, artifacts from the Dakota Discovery Museum collection, as well as items on loan from ALM, full-body animal mounts, furs, and articles of clothing dating from Revolutionary War era, a Lewis and Clark uniform, mountain man apparel, wampum, firearms, knives and other mountain man accoutrements. Also, there is a history of buffalo hunting, pheasants in South Dakota, and of trophy hunting.

Hours for the museum are 9 a.m. to 5 p.m., Monday through Friday, with special hours throughout the run of the exhibit. Museum admission is $5 for seniors (63 and older) and adults; $3 for youth (6 to 17 years old); and children under 6 years are free. For educational groups, contact the museum at 605-996-2122, there are also group rates available. For more information, visit its website " target="_blank">www.dakotadiscovery.com/visit.