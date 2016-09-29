DWU welcomes Mitchell's Miskimins to board of trustees

He received his Bachelor of Arts degree in biology from the University of South Dakota and graduated from the University of Nebraska College of Dentistry. He is the founder of Dental Care Center in Mitchell and was the owner from April 1980 to May 2016. He is also a co-owner in the Miskimins Ranch and a member of the First United Methodist Church in Mitchell.

He is involved in the following organizations: South Dakota Dental Association, American Dental Association, Crown Council, American Orthodontic Society, International Association of Orthodontists, Kois Center Mentor, and International Congress of Oral Implantologists. He has served on the board and been a lay leader for the First United Methodist Church, has been a youth football coach for seven years, past president of Abbott House board of directors, a board member for LifeQuest, and a board member for Mitchell YMCA.

He lives in Mitchell with his wife, Ellen. They have three children, 11 grandchildren and 10 great-grandchildren.