Author to hold book signing at Prehistoric Indian Village

The Mitchell Prehistoric Indian Village will play host to a book signing and discussion by Wendell Grangaard, author of a recently published book about the weapons used at the Battle of the Little Big Horn, from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Saturday, Oct. 1, at the Indian Village.

The book's narrative is provided by members of the seven Native American tribes that participated in the battle. The narrators include Crazy Horse, Black Elk, Joseph White Cow Bull, Little Big Man and others. It includes detailed photos and maps.

"The book and the discussion that will take place will be fascinating to anyone who has an interest in the history of the American West or firearms," said Cindy Gregg, the executive director of the Mitchell Prehistoric Indian Village.

Attendees will receive free admission to the museum during the event but they must purchase a book to be signed.