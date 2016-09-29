SIOUX FALLS — An area band and ballroom have been chosen to be inducted into the South Dakota Rock and Roll Music Association Hall of Fame next year.

The Fabulous Unknowns, of Winner, will be one of eight bands inducted, according to a press release Thursday.

Vic's Place, of Dimock, is one of three ballrooms that have also been chosen to become a part of the South Dakota Rock and Roll Music Association (SDRRMA) Hall of Fame.

Induction events will be held April 21-22, 2017, at the Ramkota Exhibit Hall in Sioux Falls. The SDRRMA, which was established in 2008, promotes and recognizes musicians, venues, studios, disc jockeys and other music supports across South Dakota.

Other bands that will be inducted include: The Playboys, later known as The Toads, of Arlington/Lake Preston; Sad Lad and the Mourners, of Sioux Falls; The '70s Flippers of northwest Iowa; Precious Cargo, of Aberdeen; Wild Cherry, an all-girl band in Rapid City; The Unbelievable Uglies, of Detroit Lakes, Minn.; and Wakefield, of Sioux Falls.

In addition to Vic's Place, two other ballrooms, The Depot, of Aberdeen, and Taco Towne, of Vermillion, will be inducted into the hall of fame.

Other inductees include:

• Radio Station: KSDN, Aberdeen

• Booking Agent: Don Romeo, Omaha

• Spirit of the Music: Buddy Miles and Tommy Bolin

• Music Store: A to Z Music, Pierre

• DJ: Jon Michaels, Sioux Falls

• Lifetime Achievement: Nick Schwebach, Dell Rapids/Wakonda