A man suspected of creating a homemade explosive device in Pukwana was arrested Monday in Mitchell after an alleged domestic assault and a foot chase with police.

Donald Pickner, 42, of Pukwana, was charged with possession of methamphetamine, obstructing law enforcement and resisting arrest after he allegedly ran from and struggled with police at the intersection of Second Avenue and Duff Street in Mitchell.

At about 10:45 p.m. Monday, officers located Pickner while investigating a domestic assault in Mitchell involving Pickner and his girlfriend, authorities said.

Pickner was already wanted by authorities in Brule County after the sheriff's office and Chamberlain Police Department discovered a homemade explosive device on Sept. 7 in Pickner's Pukwana residence, authorities said.

The officers detonated the explosive on Sept. 9 with the help of the South Dakota Division of Criminal Investigation.

The reason for the search on Sept. 7 was not available, and the Brule County sheriff and state's attorney could not be reached for comment. But Pickner has pleaded guilty to a federal charge of possession of four handguns after a prior felony conviction.

Possession of methamphetamine is a Class 5 felony, punishable upon conviction by up to five years in prison and a $10,000 fine. Obstructing law enforcement and resisting arrest are Class 1 misdemeanors, punishable upon conviction by up to one year in jail and a $2,000 fine.

No charges were filed related to the alleged domestic assault. Pickner is being held in the Davison County Jail.