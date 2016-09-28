Speaker: Acknowledge racism exists

Dr. Mary Hess talks during the McGovern Civic Engagement Forum "White Privilege in Small Town America" held in the Dakota Wesleyan University Sherman Center on Wednesday evening in Mitchell. (Matt Gade / Republic)

That's according to LeRoy "JR" LaPlante, director of tribal relations for Avera Health system and the first person to serve as the South Dakota Department of Tribal Relations Cabinet Secretary in South Dakota.

LaPlante was one of four people included in a panel discussion at Dakota Wesleyan University's annual McGovern Civic Engagement Forum that took place Wednesday evening. Panelists were tasked with answering questions and discussing racial issues within South Dakota communities.

Also serving on the panel was Amy Novak, DWU president; Michael Koster, assistant police chief at the Mitchell Police Division; and Mary Hess, a professor of educational leadership at Luther Seminary and the forum's keynote speaker.

Once the panel was over, there was one overwhelming theme that each contributor pointed out: we can't stop talking about race. To overcome the challenges that arise with racism, community dialogues need to first take place and then continue. It cannot be pushed aside or ignored, panelists said.

"Racism is like a bad spirit," LaPlante said. "It's insidious and it's cunning and it knows how to creep it's way back into our own hearts, into our own minds, and not to mention our institutions and our social structures. We have to be ever vigilant and you got to have that open ended dialogue."

LaPlante, a member of the Cheyenne River Sioux Tribe, said he has tried to create as many opportunities as he can for dialogue on race and other pivotal issues to help South Dakota communities move forward. He applauded Dakota Wesleyan for making a step forward in starting these conversations and hopes other communities will create their own dialogues.

Agreeing with LaPlante, Hess said racism is both insidious and pervasive. The first step for any community, Hess said, is to acknowledge that racism exists. Instead of ignoring it, she said everyone should start with this simple step.

"It pollutes a lot of our relationships," Hess said. "The good news, is that engaging and confronting it can actually be a life giving and empowering experience."

Prior to the panel discussion, Hess gave a keynote address for the crowd that gathered in the Sherman Center on Dakota Wesleyan's campus. Hess — who holds degrees from Yale, Harvard and Boston College — gave a presentation titled "White Privilege in Small Town America," focusing on racism and discrimination.

She began her address by asking the audience to think about race. She asked them to think about when it became a part of their vocabulary and what it meant.

Hess said race is a social construct and white privilege was created by human beings who wanted to take advantage of their power over others.

Society can deconstruct this idea of white privilege, Hess said, and build something better together.

Throughout her presentation, Hess quoted and reflected on the works of others. One of those was Ryan Stevenson, a longtime advocate, who suggested four ways to change: get approximate, change narratives, cultivate resilience through hope and embrace discomfort.

To end her address, Hess instructed audience members to utilize the handouts that were given as they walked in. The paper had links and recommendations for other resources to "dig in and do this work."

"From my own experience, that white privilege is a good place to start," she said. "Let it open you up to relationships. Recognize how it's closed you off to relationships, recognize how it's taken you into some narrow stories rather than broader, more vibrant stories. Listen to the wider, broader community of stories around you. And together, we can do this work. We can dismantle racism. We can build a community that is stronger and healthier together."

'One more hurdle'

When asked about personal experiences with racism and white privilege in the community, Koster pointed out how people of color automatically believe their rights will be violated when contacted by a white police officer. And this assumption can be difficult to overcome, he said.

"As an officer, it's difficult to get that point across to them," Koster said. "It's just one more hurdle to get yourself through that case or through that call that you wouldn't have with a white officer and a white victim or a white officer with a white offender."

A lack of understanding

With students from a variety of backgrounds at Dakota Wesleyan, Novak said it's important for students to not be afraid to ask questions.

On campus, Novak said they can create an atmosphere that models respect by actively listening to each other.

"I think for the most part, Mitchell strives to be a very welcoming community," Novak said. "But there are occasions when lack of understanding, or maybe just ignorances, creates situations that are uncomfortable, unjust or maybe unfair. And it is our responsibility to bring that to someone's attention in a civil way."

Novak said it's important that community members not be afraid to reach out and ask questions. This way, they can come to a greater understanding of "who our neighbor really is."