The Howard School District set up the Cornelius and Bertha Eide Scholarship after receiving a $1 million donation from Jim and Sharon Weinel. (Photo courtesy of the Howard School District)

HOWARD — When a couple walked into the Howard High School and said they wanted to give the school district $1 million last year, Superintendent Todd Lee thought it was a joke.

But it wasn't, and the couple was Jim and Sharon Weinel, founders of Gemini, Inc.

The family owned company manufactures dimensional letters, logos and plaques throughout North America.

Lee said the couple has since retired and sold their stake in the company. They then decided to give back to their hometowns, and for Sharon, that's Howard. Sharon is a 1947 graduate of Howard High School.

The $1 million donation will be managed by Minnesota Philanthropy Partners, Lee said. The principle $1 million donation will not be utilized to fund the scholarships, instead, the school will receive at least 4.5 percent interest of the money each year, Lee said, which will be put entirely to scholarships for Howard High School students.

"We were thrilled, obviously," Lee said. "It's not too often that a rural school like us will be able to offer something like that. We're just so appreciative that they thought of us."

The Howard School Board passed a resolution last Wednesday to accept the scholarship donation from the Weinel family. The scholarship will be called the Cornelius and Bertha Eide scholarship in honor of Sharon Weinel's parents, who lived in Howard.

And on Monday, Lee traveled to Minneapolis to meet with the Minnesota Philanthropy Partners to figure out the details of the scholarship.

The scholarship will be full-ride, Lee said, to the extent that the funds are available. The student must attend a four-year state school to receive the scholarship.

The philanthropy group will notify the school district each February about the interest amount and the disbursement will come in the spring. At that time a scholarship committee, which includes Lee, the assistant superintendent, an English teacher, a math teacher and a school board member, will choose the recipient.

Lee said they will look at the student's academics, extracurriculars, character and other qualities when choosing a recipient.

"Usually when a significant amount of money, especially of that value, you kind of wonder if this is real or not," said Rick Olson, president of the Howard School board. "And then you can think of a difference it can make for students in district."

The school will be able to offer an award this spring for one senior student. Because the interest on the donation won't be for a full year, the school will see a smaller disbursement.

But the scholarship will be continuous for each of the recipients as they go through school, as long as they maintain a 3.0 GPA, Lee said.

Olson said when Lee first brought this to the board earlier this year, they didn't quite believe it.

It wasn't until they figured out more details on the donation and the Weinel family that they put together a resolution.

"It's just a pretty amazing thing to happen in our little small community," Olson said. "The effect it will have to our students, it's pretty amazing."

The school has other scholarships for their students, but nothing close to the value of this one, Olson said.

This year's senior class has 26 students, Lee said, and the donation is a huge opportunity for a school of their size.

"For one of (our students) to get a gift like that," Lee said. "That'll potentially be life-altering."