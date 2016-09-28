Stickney ambulance service 'stellar' in first five months

The Stickney ambulance service, in its five months of operation, has responded to approximately 12 calls, surpassing the number of calls Stickney EMTs responded to in all of 2015, according to Ambulance Director Cherie Sauvage. (Republic file photo.)

Next week, five months after the service began operations for the first time in the town's 111-year history, members will be able to use a recently purchased LIFEPAK 15 device while on calls.

The LIFEPAK costs approximately $26,000, according to Ambulance Director Cherie Sauvage, and obtaining one has been one of the department's most daunting tasks.

A single device able to act as a blood pressure and oxygen monitor, defibrillator and electrocardiogram, the LIFEPAK is in the process of being programmed for use and should be able to be utilized by the department's 22 members next week, Sauvage said.

"The equipment is expensive, but it can save a person's life," Sauvage said. "It helps a patient's outcome so much more."

The most important feature of the LIFEPAK, Sauvage said, is its ability to transmit information to hospitals while the ambulance is en route, allowing for hospital staff to adequately prepare for the incoming patient, as well as help deciding on an EMT or nurse's course of treatment while the ambulance is transferring the patient.

Ultimately, the LIFEPAK "cuts the amount of down time" and allows better collaboration between medical personnel.

The new addition will help an already "stellar" system run more efficiently, Sauvage said.

Since May 1, the Stickney ambulance service has responded to approximately 12 calls, ranging from heart conditions, elderly falls and assistance with fires. And for each call, responders have left for the scene in fewer than three minutes, far exceeding the department's goal of a five-minute response time.

"We monitor our (response time) very closely and it's phenomenal," Sauvage said. "To have that in a community where seconds count is just absolutely amazing. It makes you feel good as a volunteer, knowing what is in our heart is coming true."

The dozen calls have already surpassed the number of medical calls Stickney EMTs responded to with the fire department in all of 2015, Sauvage said.

Of the 22 staff members, several are listed as "certified drivers," meaning they have less training than EMTs and nurses. But the drivers, as required by state law, are trained to operate and access the equipment inside of the ambulance, like the cot and oxygen devices. Drivers are also CPR certified.

Approximately 10 people are on staff as EMTs or nurses, Sauvage said, and the ambulance service is always looking for more.

"We could always use more medical personnel," Sauvage said. "We don't ask for a full-time commitment. One or two days a month or a week would be awesome."

Overall, though, the addition of the ambulance has been "huge" for the town of approximately 280, Sauvage said, bringing peace of mind to residents, especially the elderly, who often face complicated medical issues that could require immediate assistance.

To help finance the medical equipment needed to furnish the ambulance, the department is currently hosting a Tupperware fundraiser, in which people can go online and purchase tupperware from members, and will hold a supper the evening of Oct. 30. A matching donation of funds raised that evening will be given to the ambulance service from Modern Woodmen of America.

"I think it makes a difference the service is here. People feel comfortable to call and know we're going to be there right away because we operate 24/7," Sauvage said. "It gives our community peace of mind, and that's very important to people."