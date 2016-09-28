Wagner community to recognize local National Guard unit

The community of Wagner has scheduled an event to recognize the South Dakota Army National Guard's 155th Engineer Company, at 3 p.m. Sunday, Oct. 9, at the National Guard Armory at 600 East Highway 46 in Wagner.

Approximately 155 soldiers, assigned to the Rapid City and Wagner-based 155th, returned home in July from supporting Operation Enduring Freedom (Spartan Shield).

The 155th mobilized to Kuwait in August 2015 where they provided engineer support in the construction of base camps and internment facilities, as well as constructing, repairing, and maintaining other vertical infrastructures in support of units within a brigade combat team, division or corps.

Wagner Mayor Don Hosek is scheduled to speak, along with community officials and SDARNG leadership. The public and media are welcome and encouraged to attend.

Refreshments and a meal will be provided to those in attendance.