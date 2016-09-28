U.S. Sens. Mike Rounds, left, and John Thune, right, both voted to override a presidential veto allowing the families of Sept. 11 attack victims to sue Saudi Arabia. In this file photo, Rounds and Thune speak at a forum during Dakotafest near Mitchell in August. (Daily Republic file photo)

WASHINGTON, D.C. — South Dakota's two Republican U.S. Senators joined a near-unanimous, bipartisan effort to override President Barack Obama's veto of a piece of legislation allowing families of Sept. 11 attack victims to sue Saudi Arabia.

In a 97-1 vote in the Senate, later followed by a 348-76 vote to override the veto in the U.S. House of Representative, the "Justice Against Sponsors of Terrorism Act" will now become law, making Wednesday's vote the first veto override in Obama's two terms in office.

The bill, known as JASTA, would allow victims' families to sue Saudi Arabia for aiding or financing in the Sept. 11, 2001, attacks, although the Saudi government has denied a role in the series of events.

U.S. Sen. John Thune praised the near-unanimous effort of his fellow senators to override the veto, an override only opposed by Senate Democratic leader Harry Reid, of Nevada.

"This issue has been a priority for the families of 9/11 victims for quite some time," Thune said. "Today's veto override was an important step in accomplishing our goals for these families, and I will continue to monitor the implementation of the law."

Although Reid provided the lone voice of opposition to the override, Sen. Tim Kaine, D-Virginia, and Sen. Bernie Sanders, I-Vermont, did not vote. Kaine is serving as Democratic presidential nominee Hillary Clinton's vice presidential running mate, and Sanders sought the presidency as a Democratic candidate earlier this year.

South Dakota's other senator, Mike Rounds, was more cautious in his optimism about the veto override.

"I voted to override the veto in order to give survivors and family members of terror attacks an opportunity for justice," Rounds said. "That said, I do have concerns about the unintended consequences this legislation could have."

Those unintended consequences have been the focus of the Obama administration's pitch to veto the bill, stating that it could expose U.S. troops, businesses and other officials to similar lawsuits in foreign courts.

Due to the "unintended consequences," Rounds said he joined a bipartisan group to urge the JASTA sponsors to address those consequences if they arise.

While the Senate and House of Representatives overwhelmingly voted to override the veto, including South Dakota's lone U.S. Rep. Kristi Noem, the Obama administration took aim at the upper house with a sharp critique.

"I would venture to say that this is the single most embarrassing thing that the United States Senate has done possibly since 1983," Press Secretary Josh Earnest told reporters Wednesday, referencing a 95-0 override vote of a President Ronald Reagan veto.