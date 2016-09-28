Investigators with the Division of Criminal Investigation search the home of Jennifer Ann Gibson, 26, who was murdered in her home in August in Woonsocket. Matthew Novak, 33, was arrested after local law enforcement responded to an incident at 9 a.m. at 206 S. Third Ave., according to the South Dakota Attorney General’s Office. (Matt Gade/Republic)

Matthew Novak, who was charged with second-degree murder on Aug. 31, walks out of the Sanborn County Courthouse following his court appearance on Sept. 13 in Woonsocket. (Matt Gade/Republic)

WOONSOCKET — The Woonsocket woman who was allegedly murdered in August died from a stab wound to the neck, according to the South Dakota Attorney General's Office.

On Aug. 31, 33-year-old Matthew Novak was arrested for the murder of 26-year-old Jennifer Gibson in their Woonsocket home. According to the autopsy report, Gibson died of the stab wound to the neck and the manner of death was ruled a homicide.

Earlier this month, Novak was indicted on alternate counts of first-degree murder and first-degree manslaughter. Novak also faces an alternate count of second-degree murder for his alleged role in Gibson's death. Novak pleaded not guilty to all counts without making comment in a hearing at the Sanborn County Courthouse on Sept. 13.

Novak is now scheduled to appear for motions hearings on Nov. 8, and a jury trial has been set for January.

If convicted of first-degree murder, Novak would receive either a mandatory life term in prison or he could be sentenced to death. The second-degree murder charge also carries a mandatory life sentence, but without the potential penalty of death. And if convicted of first-degree manslaughter for the stabbing death, Novak faces a maximum sentence of life imprisonment and a $50,000 fine.

If a jury of Novak's peers decides to convict him of first- or second-degree murder, Gibson's death is believed to be the first homicide in Sanborn County since 1972, when Larry Gene Faller shot and killed Volney and Pearl Warner in their Woonsocket home.

Novak was arrested by law enforcement agencies shortly after they responded to the incident at 9 a.m. on Aug. 31 at 206 S. Third Ave. in Woonsocket in a home neighbors said was occupied by Novak, Gibson and her children. When one neighbor returned home at approximately 9:30 a.m. to 10 a.m. that day, he found law enforcement officials surrounding the home with guns drawn.

The incident caused the nearby Woonsocket School to implement a self-imposed lockdown, although school officials were not directed to by the Sanborn County Sheriff's Office to lock down the building. A portion of South Third Avenue was also shut down in response to the incident. Shortly after the arrest, Sanborn County Sheriff Tom Fridley indicated no one else was in danger.

Along with the Sanborn County Sheriff's Office, the Jerauld County Sheriff's Office, Division of Criminal Investigation and the South Dakota Highway Patrol and assisted in the investigation.