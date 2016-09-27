First responders with Mitchell Fire and Rescue, the Hanson County Sheriff's department and South Dakota Highway Patrol respond to a crash on Tuesday evening on Interstate 90 between mile marker 337 and 338 in Hanson County. (Matt Gade / Republic)

An 18-year-old Bridgewater woman sustained serious non-life threatening injuries after she was ejected from a vehicle in a Hanson County crash on Tuesday.

Hailey Thompson was driving eastbound on Interstate 90, six miles east of Mitchell, when she came over a crest and approached another vehicle. At approximately 6:49 p.m., Thompson attempted to slow down and lost control of the 2008 Chevrolet Cobalt she was driving.

According to the South Dakota Department of Public Safety, Thompson's vehicle entered the median and started to roll. Thompson, who was ejected from the vehicle, was not wearing a seat belt. The speed of the vehicle was unclear as of 9:30 p.m. on Tuesday.

Thompson was transported to Avera Queen of Peace Hospital in Mitchell, but was later transferred to a Sioux Falls hospital.

The South Dakota Highway Patrol is investigating the crash and the Hanson County Sheriff's Office, Hanson County Fire and Rescue, Mitchell Fire and Rescue and Mitchell Ambulance assisted at the scene.