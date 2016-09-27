Locals brainstorm best uses for Mitchell Recreation Center

Kevin Post, with Counsilman-Hunsaker, speaks to the public in regard to the existing Mitchell Recreation Center to review services provided, cost analysis, conceptual plans and drawings as Rec. Supervisor Kevin DeVries, far left, and Parks and Recreation Director Nathan Powell, second from left, follow along during a public forum on Tuesday evening in the Nordby Trades Center on the campus of Mitchell Technical Institute. (Matt Gade / Republic)

Mitchell's Recreation Center is getting a major facelift in the form of an $8 million aquatic facility, but locals took Tuesday evening to determine the best use of the existing facility.

Approximately 20 people arrived at Mitchell Technical Institute's Nordby Trades Center to discuss the future of the city's Recreation Center as part of a $30,000 study to evaluate how to build a better facility out of its existing parts.

The study, which was recently approved by the Mitchell City Council, will assess the existing space, examine programming currently provided at the space and determine operating expenses of the structure. And Kevin Post, of aquatic engineering and design consultant Counsilman-Hunsaker, was tasked to begin the study in the form of community outreach.

"So what are we going to do with this space? And that's the intent of this entire study," Post said. "What spaces do we need, do we need to expand, do we need to change, do we need to adapt?"

Rather than focus on the aquatic facility, Post guided locals through a discussion to find out what Mitchell residents want to see at their Recreation Center. If anything was clear Tuesday night, it's that residents had plenty of ideas regarding better uses of the facility.

"It's a great fitness center, not a great Rec Center," said Mitchell resident Ed Potzler.

Locals rattled off several ideas in the public forum, including the addition of an indoor golf simulator, the installation of an elevated walking track and an indoor play facility for children. While no final decisions were made on Tuesday, one area where those in attendance appeared to agree was the need for flexible use spaces.

"In my mind, I think when we look at the space we have — which I think is a great space, we just need to update it — and get some new amenities in there, we need to look at the amenities that allow us to use the space or utilize the space we have for more than just one function as much as possible," said Blake Waddell, of Mitchell.

With flexible use spaces, Potzler suggested the facility could host a movie night or offer residents the opportunity to utilize a room as a meeting hall. Another Mitchell resident, Dan Beukelman, suggested using these spaces to offer a community learning courses for adults.

Whatever the case, Potzler hoped a new-look Recreation Center could include features to appeal to adults who currently drop their children off at the building rather than sticking around and utilizing the facility that features exercise equipment, two gymnasiums, locker rooms and racquetball courts.

"I would like to see something that would capture those people that are constantly driving that would provide them with something to do," Potzler said.

A few of the spaces that could be transitioned for other uses are the three racquetball courts. While providing analysis for similar facilities, Post said other communities phased out their racquetball spaces to make better use of the area. Post said those recreation facilities have transformed racquetball courts into "soft play" areas used as indoor playgrounds for children.

And, Post said, there's some unused space available at the Recreation Center already.

"That space is already there, it's just really not being used efficiently," Post said.

At the conclusion of the 90-minute forum, Post said he will review the city's options for the facility, particularly items discussed Tuesday and could return with costs to implement some of the changes.

The study comes months before the voter-approved aquatic facility addition is expected to organize for construction at the Recreation Center. The indoor pool addition, which is being designed by MSH Architects, will add a leisure pool, competition-sized pool and new locker rooms to the existing structure. In July, a representative for MSH Architects told the Mitchell City Council the project could go out to bid as early as November.