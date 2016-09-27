Platte man injured in Lake Andes crash

Kevin Severson, 38, was driving westbound on South Dakota Highway 50 at approximately 3:27 p.m. when his 2013 Ford F-250 was struck by a vehicle pulling out from a private driveway. Severson, who was wearing a seat belt, was taken to the Wagner Community Hospital with minor injuries.

Severson was struck by a 1999 Jeep Grand Cherokee driven by 18-year-old Lake Andes resident Charlize Zephier. Zephier was wearing a seat belt and received no injuries, but charges are pending against her. Zephier allegedly failed to yield when pulling out from the private driveway less than one mile west of Lake Andes.

The South Dakota Highway Patrol is investigating the crash and the Charles Mix County Sheriff's Office, Lake Andes Ambulance and Lake Andes/Ravinia Fire and Rescue also responded to the scene.