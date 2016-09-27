South Dakota voters will come eye-to-eye with a jam-packed ballot in November, and among the 10 ballot questions is one 34-page behemoth of an initiated measure.

Initiated Measure 22 — billed by proponents as an anti-corruption act — would impose new caps on campaign contributions, establish a state ethics commission, prohibit certain state officials from lobbying until two years after the conclusion of their public service and create a publicly funded campaign system.

Supporters of the measure include Alabama-based Take Back Our Republic and Massachusetts-based Represent.Us, which view the measure as means to make politics more transparent in the state Take Back Our Republic Executive Director John Pudner called "the wild west on lobbying laws."

"We said, 'This is the perfect example of saying two things: stop the corrupting outside money that the average voter doesn't know about and encourage the average voter to get involved,' " Pudner said in an interview with The Daily Republic last week. "So we think this is the best piece of legislation on the ballot this year in the country."

The thick stack of paper that makes up the dense and wide-ranging measure would set various caps on what South Dakota candidates and campaigns could accept, including a $4,000 maximum contribution from a person or political committee to a gubernatorial campaign during one calendar year. It would also establish stricter campaign contribution disclosure laws.

By establishing modest caps on campaign contributions, Pudner suggested campaigns would return the focus back to solving the issues most important to South Dakotans rather than an emphasis on fundraising.

"Then you've got that representative government back, where they're back focused on the constituents and you have a real republic," Pudner said.

The measure would also create a controversial public campaign financing option, which opponents argue isn't a proper use of taxpayer dollars.

"If approved, the measure would establish a "Democracy Credit Program," which would give each of South Dakota's 531,584 registered voters — according to the lasted South Dakota Secretary of State's Office data published — two $50 credits to apply to participating candidates of their choice. The program would be supported by a $12 million fund, which itself would be funded by a state general fund appropriation of $9 per registered voter."

Ben Lee, chairman of the Defeat 22 campaign, would rather see that $12 million maximum allowed in the democracy credit fund to be appropriated to what he called "South Dakota priorities" like education and public safety.

"We oppose Initiated Measure 22 because the centerpiece of that is a program that they call a publicly funded campaign system, and what that really means is taxpayer funded elections," Lee said on Tuesday. "And it's the idea that our tax dollars would be used to get politicians elected, and we think that's simply the wrong use for South Dakota's tax dollars."

Under the measure, candidates could volunteer to participate in the Democracy Credit Program, but would be limited to accepting funds under only the program and small contributions from in-state residents.

The problem, as Lee sees it, is the credit program would limit contributions to a quarter of the state's voters.

If every registered voter in the state used both credits, it would cost in excess of $53 million. But the measure would cap the credit program fund at $12 million.

"So there's no way this allows more people to participate, it would actually allow fewer people to participate in the program," Lee said. "It seems odd to me that if they think this is such a good idea why they would only build it around less than one out of four people participating."

To combat this issue, the measure includes a cap on the amount of credits that could be applied to particular campaigns. According to the measure, a candidate would become ineligible for further credits if all candidates for a state legislative office reached a collective total of $6 million, if all candidates for governor reach a total of $4 million and if candidates for lower statewide offices reached $1.5 million — altogether totaling $11.5 million.

And, if the program does become popular enough for 25 percent of registered voters to participate, Represent.Us's Daniel B. Krassner said changes could be made.

"If 25 percent of all registered voters participate and the candidates participate, that's a great thing for South Dakota that we're breaking the dependence corruption," Krassner said. "If it's that popular, than the Legislature would be foolish not to increase the cap and add funds."

The democracy credits, and the candidates who would receive them, would be monitored by a five-member South Dakota Ethics Commission, which would also work to enforce state campaign finance laws.

Whether the measure is approved will be decided on Nov. 8 by South Dakotans, but Lee is hoping voters see the measure in the same light he does.

"Anything that's 34 pages long, they're bound to have on good idea in the middle of all that, right?" Lee said. "But the fact of the matter is, there's simply too many bad ideas to even have a conversation about what hypothetically might be good."