The Ron and Sheilah Gates Department of Music at Dakota Wesleyan University will present "Nothing Like You've Ever Known: Lesser Known Lloyd Webber" with Dr. Clinton Desmond, DWU choral director, and Erin Desmond, music instructor. The concert will be at 7 p.m., Friday, Sept. 30, at the First United Methodist Church, Mitchell, and is free and open to the public.

This recital will include some songs from Andrew Lloyd Webber's lesser-known works like "The Beautiful Game," "Whistle Down the Wind," "Tell Me on a Sunday," and "The Woman in White." It will also include a few songs that people will be more apt to recognize from "Cats," "Evita," "Jesus Christ Superstar," and "Sunset Boulevard." Clinton Desmond will be singing vocals and Erin Desmond will accompany on piano, as well as provide backup vocals and join on a few duets. There will also be a grand finale with audience participation from Lloyd Webber's newest show, "School of Rock."