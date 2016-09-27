TYNDALL — Two 18-year-old men were indicted earlier this month and charged with raping a young woman.

Brendan Anderson, 18, of Avon, and Johnathan Kopp, 18, of Tyndall, are charged with third-degree rape and having sexual contact with a person incapable of consent, stemming from an incident on July 23, court documents state.

According to court documents, Anderson and Kopp performed sexual acts with an 18-year-old woman when she was "incapable of giving consent because of any intoxicating, narcotic or anesthetic agent or hypnosis."

Bon Homme County State's Attorney Lisa Rothschadl said the alleged incident occurred in rural Bon Homme County but declined to provide any more information. The sheriff's office declined to comment.

Anderson and Kopp were released from custody, respectively, on a $5,000 unsecured bond, which means each will owe Bon Homme County $5,000 if there is a probation violation. The men were also ordered to have no contact with the woman.

Anderson and Kopp were charged with third-degree rape, a Class 2 felony, punishable upon conviction by up to 25 years in prison and a $50,000 fine; and sexual contact with someone incapable of giving consent, a Class 4 felony, punishable upon conviction by up to 10 years in prison and a $20,000 fine.