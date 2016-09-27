District 9 State Representative and Democratic candidate for the U.S. House of Representatives Paula Hawks, of Hartford, speaks to a crowd at the education center at Dakotafest in August. Hawks is running against incumbent U.S. Rep. Kristi Noem. (Matt Gade/Republic)

SIOUX FALLS — Four debates have been scheduled between the two opponents for South Dakota's at-large seat on the U.S. House of Representatives, but the Democratic challenger is seeking one more.

During a press conference on Monday, Democratic State Rep. Paula Hawks, of Hartford, called for Republican U.S. Rep. Kristi Noem to participate in a debate centered solely around tribal issues.

"We are still waiting for Kristi to answer, but my position is that with the many troubling issues confronting tribal communities, we need to take more than five minutes to address our plans for moving these communities forward," Hawks said.

A campaign representative for Noem did not immediately respond to an email from The Daily Republic regarding Noem's participation in the debate focused on Native American issues.

Four debates have been scheduled between the three-term Republican incumbent and the state representative, with the first being held on Oct. 10 and the last on Oct. 20.

Hawks said she's looking forward to the chance to debate the most pressing issues facing South Dakotans prior to November's election.

"I am looking so forward to be able to discuss what my vision for South Dakota is, and being able to have those discussions for the people of South Dakota to share and recognize the differences that are going to be fairly evident between my opponent and I," Hawks said.