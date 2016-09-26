Two construction workers were injured when scaffolding tipped 10 to 12 feet Monday while working on the Mitchell School District's Fine Arts Center building.

According to Mitchell Fire Captain Mark Eliason, two subcontractors suffered injuries, mostly to their lower extremities, and were taken to Avera Queen of Peace Hospital in Mitchell. One worker suffered fractures from the fall, which was called in at about 1:44 p.m.

Mitchell Fire/EMS responded with two ambulances and the fire division also assisted. The names of the workers were not available.