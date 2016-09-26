Dakota Wesleyan University is once again ranked among America's best regional colleges for the Midwest, according to the recently released U.S. News & World Report "Best Colleges 2017."

The annual study by U.S. News & World Report is a collection of data taken from regional colleges, high school counselors and various sources to create a comprehensive look at what colleges offer and how they assist students on their road to success. Everything from class size to financial assistance to how competitive admission processes are, are taken into account, in addition to location, campus activities and sports offered, alumni giving and retention.

"With the expansions on campus and alumni and community involvement that Dakota Wesleyan has experienced over the years, we are always proud when outside entities recognize the wonderful things happening right here in Mitchell," said DWU president, Dr. Amy Novak.

DWU is ranked among regional colleges in the Midwest, which includes 12 states.