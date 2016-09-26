Vanessa Rae Hakl, 36, is a person of interest in relation to the alleged kidnapping of a 66-year-old man in Mitchell. (Photo courtesy of the Mitchell Department of Public Safety)

A third person accused of being involved in last week's alleged kidnapping and robbery was arrested on Monday, authorities say.

Danica Bliss Loseke, 35, was arrested for first-degree robbery, a class 2 felony, and kidnapping in the first degree, a class C felony, in connection with the kidnapping and robbery that occurred last Thursday, Sept. 22.

Loseke is one of four people accused of involvement the incident. Alex McKezo Rock, 28, and 21-year-old Marco Antonio Sherman, both of Mitchell, were arrested Friday by Mitchell police.

Police say the kidnapping and robbery took place around 6 a.m. Thursday at 112 ½ E. Third Ave. when Sherman allegedly held a knife or razor blade against the victim's body while walking him from the residence. Authorities have not released the name of the victim.

Sherman and Rock then allegedly forced the 66-year-old man into the man's car. Rock blindfolded the victim while in the vehicle.

Rock, Sherman and two adult females then left the residence with the victim, drove north of Mitchell, then south of Mitchell about 19 miles to a field in rural Hanson County.

There, the victim was forced to take off his clothes and was left. Less than an hour later, the victim was found walking naked in rural Hanson County.

An arrest warrant has been issued for 36-year-old Vanessa Rae Hakl in regards to the kidnapping and robbery. Hakl is a white female, approximately 5 feet, 3 inches tall, and 150 pounds. Hakl has dark hair and hazel eyes.

The warrant charges Hakl with first-degree robbery and kidnapping in the first degree. At the time of the release, the location of Halk is unknown. Anyone with information on Hakl's whereabouts is asked to contact the Mitchell Police Division at 995-8400.