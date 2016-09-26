CHAMBERLAIN — Charges are pending against a Mitchell woman who allegedly failed to pull over during a traffic stop on Saturday.

Rondelle Busack, 34, was arrested Saturday after failing to pull over for speeding while driving westbound on Interstate 90 approximately three miles east of Plankinton.

The South Dakota Highway Patrol trooper who attempted to pull over Busack at 4:52 p.m. followed her for several miles before terminating the pursuit near White Lake. According to the South Dakota Department of Public Safety, the trooper was able to maintain visual contact with the 2010 Chevy Impala driven by Busack, and the trooper later resumed the pursuit.

The vehicle was stopped by law enforcement near the Chamberlain exits of Interstate 90, and Busack was not injured during the pursuit. There were no other occupants in the vehicle.

Once the vehicle was stopped, Busack was arrested on pending charges in both Aurora and Brule counties. The Highway Patrol investigated the pursuit and was assisted by the Brule County Sheriff's Office, Chamberlain Police Department and Chamberlain Ambulance.