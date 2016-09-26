Governor announces 2018 Pheasant Fest to be in Sioux Falls

SIOUX FALLS — Gov. Dennis Daugaard announced Monday that the 2018 National Pheasant Fest and Quail Classic will be held in Sioux Falls.

This national trade show, which focuses on wildlife habitat management and restoration, wildlife conservation and upland game bird hunting, will take place in 2018. Specific dates were not given during the announcement, but it is the first time South Dakota will hold the national event, which was held in Kansas City this year and will be held in Minneapolis in 2017.

The announcement drew in appearances not only by Gov. Daugaard, but also Howard Vincent, president and CEO of Pheasants Forever, Inc.; Dave Nomsen, the director of South Dakota, Pheasants Forever, Inc.; Teri Schmidt, the executive director of the Sioux Falls Convention and Visitor's Bureau; and Tom Walsh, the CEO and chairman of Dakota King.

"South Dakota is where you want to be on the planet if you want to shoot some pheasants," Vincent said, "but there is still work to be done."

The 2018 event will also celebrate Pheasants Forever's 35th anniversary and South Dakota's 100th pheasant hunting season, which will take place in the autumn of 2018.

Vincent said the economic impact of Pheasant Fest on the Sioux Falls community will be more than $5.6 million and estimated to have a statewide economic impact of $230 million.

Pheasants Forever opened the first regional headquarters office in Brookings in 2014, after concern increased over loss of habitat and pheasant declines in the state, according to a press release issued by the group.

With 34 local chapters within South Dakota, Pheasants Forever has piloted habitat programs and improved more than 100,000 acres in the past year with landowners interested in voluntary conservation programs, according to the release.

The 2017 National Pheasant Fest and Quail Classic will be held in Minneapolis from Feb. 17-19 at the Minneapolis Convention Center.

In connection with the trade show, Pheasants Forever holds a variety of seminars including habitat improvement, pheasant hunting, shooting sports, wild game cooking, dog training and conservation.

The announcement of the 2018 fest in Sioux Falls will serve as "a platform for new habitat initiatives in South Dakota" and will kick off the group's campaign throughout the state.