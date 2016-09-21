Expert: Lake's woes not too big to overcome

Green algae sits along the bank of Lake Mitchell just north of the amphitheater on Wednesday afternoon. (Matt Gade/Republic)

Fyra Engineering's Mike Sotak, left, speaks to a crowd at Mitchell Technical Institute's Nordby Trades Center on Wednesday about his firm's lake restoration proposal as Lake Mitchell Advisory Committee President Joe Kippes, center, and Mitchell Mayor Jerry Toomey, right, listen. (Evan Hendershot/Republic)

Green algae flows along the western bank of Lake Mitchell just north of the amphitheater on Wednesday afternoon. (Matt Gade/Republic)

Lake Mitchell has a problem, and no one knows how much it will cost to fix it.

That's according to Mike Sotak, an owner and engineer with Omaha-based water resource management firm Fyra Engineering, who led a public forum Wednesday at Mitchell Technical Institute's Nordby Trades Center.

One "myth" Sotak hoped to dispel about his company's proposal was the theory that Lake Mitchell's algae woes are too big to overcome. But, Sotak said, Lake Mitchell was once a quality recreation area, and it can be again.

"The answer is no challenge is too big to overcome, but what you need to know is how much it's going to cost," Sotak said.

Sotak found himself before a crowd of about 40 people, approximately one year after he and another Fyra representative first presented a plan to restore Lake Mitchell during a meeting last September in a jam-packed back office in the Davison County Courthouse. In a year's time, the Lake Mitchell Advisory Committee has discussed the plan for hours, and recently, the committee recommended Fyra's proposal to develop a preliminary plan to attack the algae issues at the 670-acre lake.

The initial phase of the plan would pinpoint the sources of Lake Mitchell's algae-causing phosphorus, develop a model to determine the positive and negative aspects of the lake and initiate a community-based planning process. This phase would cost the city $73,725, of which $3,000 has already been paid.

But the cost of the entire lake restoration process — from data collection to project implementation to post-project monitoring — is unknown. When asked about the cost, Sotak said he couldn't provide an answer.

"I'm not trying to avoid the problem here," Sotak said. "I've said from the start you're looking at a multi-million dollar project to get to the point where you've got not only a project, but a solution, and a sustainable solution to go along with that."

And, Sotak said, no other firm would be able to provide the city with an answer either.

"I don't know the answer today, no one does," Sotak said. "If someone else comes in here telling you the answer, they're fibbing to you. No one knows the answer of how much it's going to cost. It's not going to be inexpensive."

Sotak said each lake is extremely different, and both the problems and solutions involved in each lake restoration project vary. With such a wide-ranging and diverse set of challenges from project-to-project, he said it's virtually impossible to commit to a dollar figure for the full scope of work before completing the first phase.

After Sotak conceded the finished restoration would cost millions, former Mitchell Mayor Lou Sebert asked how much of the cost the city and its taxpayers would be accountable for. Sotak said a typical lake restoration leaves local entities on the hook for about 40 to 50 percent of the project cost.

Without a group like Fyra to help the city acquire grant funding for the project, Councilwoman Bev Robinson suggested the city would face a tough task to fund the project on its own.

"There is no way that Mitchell is going to be able to fund this on our own," Robinson said. "Zero, not going to happen. We have to have somebody that can help us do it, and I am certainly hoping that we are heading in the right direction."

Sotak, who was joined in front of the crowd by Mayor Jerry Toomey and six lake committee members, also attempted to dispel several "myths" about Fyra's proposal.

One of those "myths" was the idea the city of Mitchell should simply utilize methods it's already familiar with, like the installation of floating wetlands to help filter nutrients. While a floating wetland may be a part of the overall solution, Sotak said it's not the only answer.

Following Sotak's presentation, the floor was opened to the public. One Mitchell resident said Lake Mitchell is fine, and that she doesn't see a problem that needs fixing. So she suggested putting the project to a public vote to allow citizens a chance to participate.

In response, multiple lake committee members suggested allowing public input and the opportunity for Mitchell residents to ask questions was the sole purpose of Wednesday night's forum.

Sotak then reminded those in attendance that a project of this size on a beloved recreation area is bound to spark disagreement.

"So having the division in the community on the ideas of where to go with it, this is all perfectly normal," Sotak said.

No action was taken at Wednesday's meeting, and the Lake Mitchell Advisory Committee isn't scheduled to meet again until Oct. 11, but prior to the meeting's conclusion, committee member Mark Puetz offered a his opinion regarding the need to address the lake's water quality.

"Anything you value takes a little bit of maintenance, and if we value this resource, just like the Corn Palace or anything else, it takes a little maintenance, it takes a little love, it takes time, it takes people's energy, it takes resources and commitment," Puetz said.