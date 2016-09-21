Parkston twins named homecoming king and queen

Twins Jordan and McKenzie McKean are crowned homecoming king and queen on Tuesday night during Parkston High School's coronation. (Photo courtesy of Barbara McKean)

PARKSTON — For twin siblings Jordan and McKenzie McKean, homecoming week at Parkston High School will be one they won't forget.

The twins, who are seniors at Parkston, were crowned homecoming king and queen during the school's coronation Tuesday night.

The two 17-year-olds moved to Parkston with their mother, Barbara, and her husband, Charles, in 2008 from Colorado. They have lived in the community ever since.

"Obviously we're extremely proud of them," McKean said of her two kids. "We've raised them with strong values and morals. So it's good to see they grew up to be such good kids. They're very respectful and obviously well-liked."

McKean, clerk of court for Davison County, describes her two children as "military kids," since she and her husband are retired from the Air Force. McKean gave birth to the twins while in Iceland with her first husband. And after getting a divorce and remarried to Charles when the children were 4, the family has since lived all over the world.

"Having them be around people from different cultures and races from all over the world, it's taught them to be the great young adults that they are," McKean said.

The twins are both actively involved in sports and other extracurricular activities. McKenzie serves as president and Jordan vice-president of their school's student council.

Both Jordan and McKenzie are looking to attend South Dakota State University after graduation. Jordan wants to go into wildlife and fisheries and McKenzie into nursing and pre-med.