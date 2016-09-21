Parking restrictions for Car Parade Show in place
There will be no parking from 2 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 24, on Main Street in Mitchell from Railroad to Seventh Avenue and the half block either side of Main Street on Second, Third, Fourth and Sixth avenues for a car club parade and car show.
The 600 block of North Main will remain closed until midnight.
Vehicles not removed from the street by 3 a.m. on Sept. 24 will be subject to ticket and tow. Railroad, First, Fifth and Seventh will remain open for through traffic.