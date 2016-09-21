Search
Sections

Weather Forecast

Close

    Parking restrictions for Car Parade Show in place

    By Mitchell Department of Public Safety Today at 4:59 p.m.

    There will be no parking from 2 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 24, on Main Street in Mitchell from Railroad to Seventh Avenue and the half block either side of Main Street on Second, Third, Fourth and Sixth avenues for a car club parade and car show.

    The 600 block of North Main will remain closed until midnight.

    Vehicles not removed from the street by 3 a.m. on Sept. 24 will be subject to ticket and tow. Railroad, First, Fifth and Seventh will remain open for through traffic.

    Explore related topics:NewslocalMain StreetTrafficcar club paradecar show
    Advertisement
    randomness