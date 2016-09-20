Three suspects in Mitchell drug busts plead not guilty

Three of four suspects in two Mitchell drug investigations pleaded not guilty Tuesday.

Jared Nespor, 27, Mellissa Schuppan, 27, and Skila Schuppan, 35, all of Mitchell, pleaded not guilty to multiple charges Tuesday at the Davision County Public Safety Center in Mitchell.

The charges stem from searches on Aug. 24 at 1109 S. Rowley St., in which officers allegedly found methamphetamine, marijuana wax, marijuana-infused gummy candy, a marijuana-infused drink and marijuana, and 408 S. Duff St., in which police allegedly found methamphetamine and marijuana.

Nespor and Mellissa Schuppan are charged with possession of 1 pound or more of marijuana with intent to distribute, a Class 3 felony, punishable upon conviction by up to 15 years in prison and a $30,000 fine; possession of 1 pound or more of marijuana in a drug-free zone and possession of 1 to 10 pounds of marijuana, Class 4 felonies, punishable upon conviction by up to 10 years in prison and a $20,000 fine; and possession of methamphetamine, a Class 5 felony, punishable upon conviction by up to five years in prison and a $10,000 fine.

Schuppan is also charged with ingestion of methamphetamine and cocaine, Class 5 felonies.

Nespor and Schuppan were placed on probation for felony drug charges in 2013, but the violation that led to the search is unknown.

Skila Schuppan is charged with possession and ingestion of methamphetamine, Class 5 felonies, possession of marijuana, a Class 1 misdemeanor, punishable upon conviction by up to one year in jail and a $2,000 fine; and possession of drug paraphernalia, a Class 2 misdemeanor punishable upon conviction by up to 30 days in jail and a $500 fine.

Trials for all three individuals were scheduled for December. Mellissa Schuppan requested a bond reduction so she could return to work and provide for her children. But according to Assistant Attorney General Doug Barnett, Schuppan sent him an unsolicited letter making admissions to her "engagement in criminal activity."

Schuppan also faced drug charges in 2013, so the court declined her request.

Mark Leach, 34, of Mitchell, was also arrested after the search of the Duff Street residence. He is charged with the same offenses as Skila Schuppan in addition to ingestion of cocaine and opiates, Class 5 felonies.