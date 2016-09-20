Avera to provide telemedicine services to IHS

The Indian Health Service and Avera Health have partnered on a new agreement.

On Tuesday, IHS announced a $6.8 million contract has been awarded to Avera to provide telemedicine services in all of IHS' 19 Great Plains Area service units, which serve approximately 130,000 American Indians and Alaska Natives in South Dakota, North Dakota, Nebraska and Iowa, according to a press release from IHS.

Telemedicine services use electronic communication to connect health care providers with patients.

"IHS has found that telemedicine can be one of the best ways to get health care services where they are needed most," the press release said.

Avera will provide "additional emergency medical services" at hospitals in the area and provide additional access to specialists in behavioral health, cardiology, maternal health, child health, nephrology, pain management, pediatric behavioral health, rheumatology, wound care, dermatology and ear, nose and throat care.

"It is challenging to provide specialty health care in rural areas, and this is especially true in Indian Country," said IHS Principal Deputy Director Mary Smith in the press release. "This contract is beneficial to IHS patients because it connects Avera Health's medical experts to American Indian communities as part of a major IHS initiative to improve access to quality care at hospitals,health centers and other facilities in the Great Plains."

The contract will cover one year of services, and IHS has the option to add funding to the contract to expand services this year and to extend the services for up to five years.

IHS requested proposals for telemedicine services earlier this year. The contract has a maximum value of $100 million over five years.