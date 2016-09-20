Davison Co. Jail could need $50K in security upgrades

The Davison County Jail could be in for another major expense in 2016.

After a $237,571 renovation of the decaying jail showers, spending a total of $79,338 of taxpayer dollars in medical costs for inmates and following a 2015 fiscal year in which the jail went approximately $236,000 over budget, a security system overhaul could cost the county thousands.

At Tuesday's regular meeting of the Davison County Commission, Jail Administrator Don Radel presented a proposal to replace the jail security system that was damaged in a power outage in August. No action was taken on the matter on Tuesday, but according to one estimate, Radel said the upgrades could cost around $52,000.

According to Radel, two functions of the jail security system have ceased to work since the August power outage.

Radel said the county has three options: repair the existing system, completely replace the video system and replace it with one self-contained unit or separate the video system and replace it with one self-contained unit or separate the video system from the security control equipment and replace the CPU and recording devices.

If approved, the project would have to go out for bids, but country funding will be the major hurdle.

"But, like everything else comes down to, funding is going to be a problem," Radel said.

Radel said the project could be funded in part by equipment repair or minor equipment funds, which would put either account over budget. Auditor Susan Kiepke also suggested the possibility of using capital outlay funds on the computer equipment.

Commission Chairwoman Brenda Bode asked Radel to consider how to avoid a similar situation in the future, prepare estimated costs and seek out potential insurance coverage for the damaged equipment. If no long-term solution can be reached, Bode and Commission Randy Reider suggested a short-term fix could be necessary while the county determines what should be the final resolution.

Commission approves 2017 budget

The four present members of the five-person board, minus abest Commissioner Denny Kiner who was absent, unanimously approved a $12.218 million budget for 2017.

The budget includes total appropriations of $1,7125,956 to the County Jail, $732,108 to the sheriff's office and $3,493,811 to the highway roads and bridges.

Other items in the budget included appropriations to various local organizations. If the budget is approved, Purr 'N' Ruff Rescue will receive $750, the Court Appointed Special Advocates for Children will get $1,500, the Mitchell Area Safehouse will collect $8,400, LifeQuest was awarded $7,500, Stepping Stones will receive $6,000 and the Dakota Counseling Institute will get $7,000.

With no requests for changes since the provisional budget was approved earlier this month, there was little discussion before the budget was approved.

"One thing that I wanted to mention, there's been (two) weeks since the provisional budget was adopted, and nobody has come forward saying that anything should be changed, so I guess I'd ask that you adopt it as is," Kiepke said.

Other business

In other regular business, the commission:

• Discussed the authorization of a malt beverage license and win license to RR Enterprises, which operates Village Bowl. The request for licenses was withdrawn to be discussed when all five commissioners could be present. Attorney Don Petersen, speaking on behalf of RR Enterprises, said Village Bowl plans to expand its operations and needs another malt beverage and wine license to do so. RR Enterprises requested the licenses on property directly adjacent to the city of Mitchell, and RR Enterprises hoped to have the city annex both the property and the licenses into the city. This would serve as a loophole to allow RR Enterprises a way around the city's 20-license on-off sale malt beverage cap.

• Acknowledged absentee voting for the November general election begins on Friday.

• Approved a shared assistant position within the Veterans Service Office and Welfare Office at an hourly wage of $13.25 per hour.

• Approved a travel funding request from Davison County State's Attorney Jim Miskimins.

• Approved two variances, two conditional use permits and one plat.

• Approved the hiring of a part-time jail employee at a wage of $13.25 per hour.

• Approved timesheets, bills and the auditor's account with the treasurer.