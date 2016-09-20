Suspect in drug, $33K cash seizure pleads not guilty

A Mitchell woman has pleaded not guilty to charges related to a seizure of drugs and more than $30,000 in cash last month in Mitchell.

Kaitlin Minder, 23, pleaded not guilty Tuesday to 10 charges — stemming from an Aug. 10 search at an Elm Street residence in which police allegedly found cocaine and methamphetamine and seized $33,212 in cash — at the Davison County Public Safety Center in Mitchell.

The seizure occurred after police executed a probation search on Jordan Muntefering, 26, at his Elm Street residence, which is near both Dry Run Creek Park and the Abbott House. They are considered drug-free zones.

Minder is charged with possession of cocaine and methamphetamine with intent to distribute, possession of cocaine and methamphetamine with intent to distribute in a drug-free zone and possession of between 1 ounce and one-half pound of marijuana with intent to distribute in a drug-free zone, all Class 4 felonies, each punishable upon conviction by up to 10 years in prison and a $20,000 fine.

She is also charged with possession of cocaine and methamphetamine and possession of 1 ounce to one-half pound of marijuana with intent to distribute, Class 5 felonies, punishable upon conviction by up to five years in prison and a $10,000 fine; possession of between 2 ounces and one-half pound of marijuana, a Class 6 felony, punishable upon conviction by up to two years in prison and a $4,000 fine; and possession of drug paraphernalia, a Class 2 misdemeanor, punishable upon conviction by up to 30 days in jail and a $500 fine.

Minder was also granted permission to travel to Minnehaha County this week to collect some equipment for her restaurant business. Minder and Muntefering, who is facing the same charges from the same incident, have received approval from the city of Mitchell to create a new restaurant called Hungry Dog.

A trial for Minder was scheduled for December. Muntefering is scheduled to appear in court for an arraignment in October.