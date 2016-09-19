PHOTOS: Mitchell homecoming king and queen crowned

This year's Mitchell High School homecoming king and queen are Harley Wittstruck, left, and Tayler Reichelt, right. Wittstruck found out she had won by pulling the pink cotton candy out of a hat, as opposed to blue cotton candy during coronation Monday night at Mitchell High School. Reichelt found out when his lollipop had "Thing 1" written on it, instead of "Thing 2." (Sarah Barclay/Republic) 1 / 7

Harley Wittstruck, far left, reacts to being chosen as this year's homecoming queen at Mitchell High School on Monday. She found out she had won when she pulled pink cotton candy out of the hat, as opposed to blue cotton candy. (Sarah Barclay/Republic) 2 / 7

Mitchell students chant and dance with the cheerleaders while waiting to light the M at Joe Quintal Field in Mitchell. (Sarah Barclay/Republic) 3 / 7

Tayler Reichelt, second right, lights the M after being crowned homecoming king for Mitchell High School on Monday in Mitchell. (Sarah Barclay/Republic) 4 / 7

The Mitchell homecoming court watches as an "M" burns on the football field at Mitchell High School. The burning took place after the homecoming king and queen coronation. The homecoming court were the first on the field to help light the "M," followed by the student body. (Sarah Barclay/Republic) 5 / 7

Mitchell students watch as an 'M' burns on the football field at Mitchell High School in Mitchell. The burning took place after the homecoming king and queen coronation. (Sarah Barclay/Republic) 6 / 7