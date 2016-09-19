A one-vehicle rollover occurred early Sunday morning near the intersection of 406th Avenue and 253rd Street near Mitchell. Authorities say at least one man was injured. (Evan Hendershot/Republic)

DAVISON COUNTY — Authorities released the name of the 18-year-old man who sustained serious non-life-threatening injuries in a one-vehicle rollover near Mitchell on Sunday morning.

According to the South Dakota Department of Public Safety, Tanner Pereboom, of Mitchell, was injured when he rolled a 2006 Subaru Impreza at approximately 12:07 a.m. on Sunday. On Sunday, the Department of Public Safety said charges are pending against Pereboom, but no charges had been filed as of Monday afternoon.

Pereboom rolled the vehicle near the intersection of 254th Street and 406th Avenue after he lost control, ultimately flipping the Impreza end-over-end and landing on its top. Pereboom was transported to Avera Queen of Peace Hospital due to his injuries. He was not wearing a seat belt.

The South Dakota Highway Patrol is investigating the crash, and the Davison County Sheriff's Office, Mitchell Fire Department and Mitchell Emergency Medical Services assisted at the scene.