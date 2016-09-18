The Mitchell High School marching band performs at the Pursuit Excellence Marching Competition in Marshall, Minnesota on Saturday. The band won its division and placed sixth of 19 competing schools. (Photo courtesy of Lisa Loveland)

MARSHALL, MINN.—For the second straight year, the Mitchell High School marching band earned first place in the Navy Class of the Pursuit Excellence Marching Competition.

The event, which was held at Southwest Minnesota State University's Mattke Field in Marshall, Minnesota on Saturday, featured 19 bands from Minnesota, Iowa and South Dakota.

Aside from winning its division, which are separated based on the size of each band, Mitchell received the sixth highest score of the 19 bands competing.

"I was really proud of these kids for all of the hard work they have put into this year's show," said Ryan Stahle, Mitchell High School band director. "To attend one of the biggest marching competitions in the Midwest and place as high as we did is a real honor. To be that close to some large metro-sized successful programs is a testament to these kids' abilities and work ethic."

The Mitchell marching band also earned special awards for best woodwinds, brass, battery, color guard, visual effect and best drum majors.