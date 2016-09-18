18-year-old injured in Sunday morning rollover near Mitchell

A one-vehicle rollover occurred early Sunday morning near the intersection of 406th Avenue and 253rd Street near Mitchell. Authorities say at least one man was injured. (Evan Hendershot/Republic)

DAVISON COUNTY — An 18-year-old man sustained serious non-life-threatening injuries in a one-vehicle rollover two miles west of Mitchell early Sunday morning.

According to the South Dakota Department of Public Safety, the crash occurred at approximately 12:07 a.m. near the intersection of 254th Street and 406th Avenue. The driver, who was the only occupant in the vehicle at the time of the crash, was transported by Mitchell Emergency Medical Services to Avera Queen of Peace Hospital.

The driver of the 2006 Subaru Impreza, whose name was not released pending notification of his next of kin, was traveling west on 254th Street when he lost control of the vehicle and entered the north ditch. The vehicle flipped end-over-end and landed on its top.

Charges are pending against the driver, and he was not wearing a seat belt.

The South Dakota Highway Patrol is investigating the crash, and the Davison County Sheriff and Mitchell Fire Department joined Mitchell EMS at the scene.