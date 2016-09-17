The Mitchell Police Division issued an alert Saturday, warning residents to be on the lookout for two Hispanic males attempting to "short-change" businesses.

According to the alert, the two men were seen in Mitchell businesses Saturday afternoon trying to "exchange large denominations and short-change businesses." The subjects were described as men in their late 20s to early 30s and were last seen wearing white shirts and blue jeans.

If seen, Mitchell police recommend calling 995-8400. If the suspects enter a business, Mitchell police instruct employees to call 911 immediately.

The alert is listed as "moderate" in severity.