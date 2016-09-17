Lake Andes woman suffers minor injuries after crash

LAKE ANDES — A Lake Andes woman is facing minor injuries after driving through a road blocked for construction Friday.

Helen Oconnor, 68, was driving on Sixth Avenue in Lake Andes around 1:30 p.m. when she drove through the road and hit a parked construction trailer. She then crashed into a tree, according to Derik Rolston of the Charles Mix County Sheriff's Department.

Rolston said Oconnor was traveling about 15 mph.

Oconnor, who was driving a 1999 Ford Windstar, was transported to the Wagner Community Hospital for minor injuries.

No one else was injured during the crash. Rolston said the crash is still under investigation.

The Charles Mix Sherriff's Department and the Lake Andes Ambulance responded to the crash.